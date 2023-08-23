August 20, 2023
Is Trump fading? (episode three)
Although Trump continues to dominate the Republican primary field, that is as much due to the lack of serious competition as to his continued appeal. Despite his attempts to paint the indictments as political revenge, I think that they will have some negative effect on his popularity. His legal troubles make him even more prone to outbursts, some of which may drive people away.
The news media, for all of their supposed liberal bias, have not been especially kind to Biden and have not been optimistic about his chance of reelection. However, recent polls shows him at least even with Trump, and it seems to me that the trend will be away from the Donald. He hopes to use the indictments and trials to play the martyr, rallying outraged fans. Many will so respond, but he may lose others who will finally realize that he is not going to change the world for them..
The rigged-election story is beginning to fade; numerous leading Republicans, including presidential candidates, acknowledge that Trump lost.[34] A Newsmax host announced this month that “Newsmax has accepted the election results as legal and final.”[35]
The Special Counsel will attempt to show that Trump knew that he lost which, if successful, should further undermine his support as well as aiding the prosecution. According to testimony to the January 6 Committee, Trump acknowledged to staff that he had lost. He is quoted as saying, referring to Biden: “can you believe I lost to this effing guy?”[36] There may be more such evidence and the Georgia indictment creates even more peril, legally as well as politically.
I may be too optimistic in predicting a decline in Trump’s support, but it does seem that he is nearing the point at which his image will collapse and at least some of his popularity with it.
Perhaps democracy in America will yet survive.
________________________
34. https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/08/08/gop-trump-2020-loss/?utm_campaign=wp_ politics_am&utm_medium=email&utm_source=newsletter&wpisrc=nl_politics
35. https://www.mediamatters.org/eric-bolling/after-airing-interview-donald-trump-newsmax-host-clarifies- network-has-accepted
36. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/oct/13/trump-admission-election-aides-january-6-panel
