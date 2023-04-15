April 15, 2023
The brink of collapse
There are clear signs that American society is in danger of a fall from which it will not recover. One indicator is the continuing cost of our love affair with firearms.
Another school shooting occurred on March 27 in Nashville. There the attacker fired 152 rounds, killing three 9-year-old students and three adults. The awfulness of that incident was enhanced by the fact that it is only one in an endless series. Before we could absorb the horror of that event, another mass shooting occurred on April 10, this time in Louisville, where five people were killed at a bank where the shooter worked. According the The Gun Violence Archive, there have been 155 mass shootings in the U.S. this year.[13]
Perhaps the ultimate demonstration of the gun menace occurred in Newport News, Virginia on January 6, where a six year old child brought a gun from his home to school and shot his teacher.
In a rational world, such events would cause us to conclude that, since we cannot remain peaceful and safe with so many guns in private hands, we should start limiting that number and restricting their use and availability. However, the Republican response to these shootings has been, for the most part, indifference or active worsening,
Taking another step toward the edge, Governor DeSantis of Florida signed a bill on April 3 which allows carrying a concealed gun without a permit.[14] Again, this development is made worse by its not being original. Florida becomes the twenty-sixth state to allow that. In Kentucky. a bill to make that state a “Second Amendment sanctuary” has been enacted; it prohibits state and local law enforcement agencies from enforcing “any federal laws or regulations enacted on guns, ammunition and accessories since Jan. 1, 2021.”[15]
Right on cue, the NRA convention opened, with potential Republican presidential candidates in attendance.
_____________
13. https://www.gunviolencearchive.org/
14. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/florida-concealed-carry-no-permit-ron-desantis/
15. https://www.wtvq.com/bill-to-make-ky-a-second-amendment-sanctuary-becomes- law/
