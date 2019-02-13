b>February 12, 2019
Apparently I had been bad, for my resident conscience insisted that we watch the State of the Union address. Which of my sins could have been so serious as to deserve such punishment? I must reflect.
A columnist had suggested recently that the S of the U was obsolete and should be scrapped. I thought that to be extreme, but after watching about forty minutes of this one, I am tempted to agree. True, not every President will be as pathetic as Trump, but the standing ovations, not merely ritualistic but signifying support for or at least tolerance of his delusions, indicated that the Congress is a group not to be subjected to stress. Clearly it is not strong enough to resist assaults on its intelligence, and needs to be protected.
Thinking about the fallen state of the nation, the metaphor, barbarians at the gates, came to mind, but Trump has seized and misused that image, so let’s just refer to our decline and fall; the former is well under way and, far from making us great again, Caesar Donald is pushing us toward the latter.
