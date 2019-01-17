The title "A Different Washington" is intended to convey two messages. The first is that I am writing from and no doubt reflecting the views of "the other Washington,"



The second is my hope that eventually there will be a different and better Washington, D.C. than we have seen, especially since January, 2001.



The "news" in the caption includes the news media. Part of what ails the country, in my opinion, is traceable to the deficiencies in the news media, especially their willingness to accept an official or fashionable line without sufficient analysis.



Most of the notes concern national issues, but a few are local to the Northwest or to the Seattle area.

