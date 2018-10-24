October 23, 2018
The Kavanaugh hearings provided another illustration, as if one were needed, of the fact that one-party, authoritarian rule need not be conducted by smart, clever people. The hearings demonstrated Kavanaugh’s emotional unfitness and political bias and raised serious questions about prior behavior, but lost him no Republican votes. The FBI investigation was a farce, too brief to be helpful; many records regarding his government service were withheld. He was going to be confirmed no matter how bad he or the process looked. None of that took much intelligence.
Senator Grassley, in complaining that not everyone agreed with the Party’s choice, revealed that he isn’t altogether sure what is meant by the expression “the fix is in.” Referring to Democrats’ opposition to Kavanaugh, he declared that “the fix was in from the beginning.” Apparently he meant that their opposition had formed early. Resisting a nomination hardly is “fixing” it.
However, the restructuring of the Court was, indeed, fixed. Republicans were determined to have a reactionary Justice; to that end they refused to consider Obama’s nominee to replace Scalia, and rushed to confirm Kavanaugh. The fix definitely was in, and confused rhetoric by one of the fixers won’t change that. Semantic diversion wasn’t the most notable aspect of the performance by Senate Republicans regarding the nomination. Consider the hypocrisy. After declining even to hold hearings on Merrick Garland in 2016, and after serious questions were raised regarding Kavanaugh’s suitability, they pretended shock at the opposition by Democrats and women’s groups, accusing the latter of being paid performers. They even had the wimpish gall to complain of being harassed.
Donald Trump, the leader of a Party increasingly trending in the direction of authoritarianism is, to put it kindly, not very intelligent. In more normal times, that would be a disadvantage. Nor so now. “In the right-wing bubble, where ignorance in service of tribalism is no sin, Trump faces no ridicule or serious opposition.”[55]1
The tendency of Republicans to stretch the truth in aid of their agenda is based on the assumption that the voters are ignorant. That explains Mitch McConnell’s claim that the cure for the budget deficit is “entitlement reform, and we’re talking about Medicare, Social Security and Medicaid;” he assumes that no one will remember the massive tax cut.
That tendency is exacerbated by the example of their leader. Trump has left behind mere disregard for facts, such as evidence of human sources of global warming. Recently he’s gone into all-out fantasy mode, accusing Democrats of planning to give cars to illegal immigrants, claiming that “criminals and unknown Middle Easterners” have joined the refugee caravan in Mexico, and citing non-existent riots in sanctuary cities.
Trump clearly has neither shame nor any principle other than self-aggrandizement. It’s sad, to say nothing of dangerous, that a grand old party has adopted the same character.
