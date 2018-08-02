August 1, 2018
Watching crowds at Trump rallies, I can’t help wondering whether Hillary Clinton was right, after all: these people are deplorable. Certainly there are some such among them, for example racists. However, many of them may well be good, even sensible people in another context, but politically they are not thinking clearly and are strangely unaware of the character of the man they cheer for. Trump’s character isn’t a secret, and it hardly deserves approval. True, some of them are worried about immigration, but can they condone forcibly separating parents and children and deporting the adults while the kids remain in custody?
Though those at rallies may be the most extreme in their loyalty, polls show that Trump has retained the support of self-identified Republicans, and of independents leaning to the right, at baffling levels.
Why doesn’t his failure to make good on his populist promises convince voters that he’s either a phony or unable to perform, or both? Why don’t they flee from his support of tax cuts for the rich? Haven’t they noticed that, far from draining any swamps, his administration is waist-deep in conflicts of interest? His distance from ordinary people was underscored yesterday when, at a rally, he claimed: “You know, if you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card. You need ID.”
Don’t his attacks on our allies clash with making America great? (Isolation isn’t strength). Doesn’t his fawning over Putin and denial of Russian interference in the election make us look embarrassingly weak? Don’t his clumsy attempts at obstruction of the investigation reveal a guilty conscience?
Have his supporters not noticed that his own staff consider him to be slow-witted, some referring to him as an idiot? His briefings must be light on text and feature pictures. The President of the European Commission had to use flash cards to explain trade to him. That wasn’t surprising: his grasp of trade is so tenuous that he could say “trade wars are good and easy to win” before starting and losing them.
Perhaps his fans watch Fox and swallow Trump’s claim that all other media are traitors. Perhaps they follow Trump on Twitter, but his tweets should convince them that he is not the assertive leader that he claims to be. He has a habit of issuing orders by Twitter, suggesting that he is afraid to confront others. This morning at 6:24 a.m. he launched this: “Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now . . . .” Administration by way of the fan base.
Many of his tweets reveal that he’s not playing with a full deck. The prize may go to this one, which stretched over three segments, on Jan 6, 2018 at 5:30 a.m.:
“Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence.....
“Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star....
“....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!”
The mere fact that he spends a good part of each day in bed tweeting, ought, in itself, to demonstrate that he is the political equivalent of crazy grandpa who should be put in a home.
Thursday, August 2, 2018
