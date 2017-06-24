A number of reports have noted that Trump’s approval ratings are unusually low, especially for a point so early in a term. The mystery to me is why they are so high, considering his obvious incompetence. The Gallup tracking poll, asking how Trump is handling his job as President, has showed an approval rating of as much as 45, holding steady in the high thirties since late May. His disapproval rating has been above 50 almost from the start, but there is no evidence of impending desertion, and continuing support from more than a third.
When asked by Gallup, between June 7 and 11, about Trump’s handling of specific issues, responses were as follows:
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Unsure
|The economy
|45
|53
|2
|Foreign affairs
|35
|62
|3
|Health care policy
|28
|67
|5
|Terrorism
|46
|53
|2
|Immigration
|40
|59
|2
|Relations with Russia
|30
|66
|5
|Taxes
|35
|57
|7
|The environment
|32
|63
|5
|Federal budget
|36
|57
|6
|Relations with news media
|34
|64
|2
That produces a comparable result, an average of 36.1.[29] He dropped below one-third approval on issues which have received the most attention, which is some reason for hope.
However, polls — even assuming that they accurately measure opinion — and votes are two very different things. Republicans have won the four special elections for the House held thus far, including the contest in Georgia which has drawn so much attention. Granted, these are Republican districts, but the results do not show abandonment of Trump. They may, however, demonstrate a movement away from him or from Republicans. All four districts were held by Republicans previously and all voted for Trump last year. Here are the GOP margins:
State
|House, 2017
|House, 2016
|Trump, 2016
|Georgia
|3.8
|23
|1.5
|Kansas
|6.8
|30
|27
|Montana
|6.1
|15
|20
|South Carolina
|3.2
|20
|19
In each case, there was a sharp drop off from the previous House election, and in three, a sharp drop from Trump’s margin. In Georgia, the Republican House candidate in this year’s election did better than Trump, but by a relatively small amount. Perhaps there is cause for optimism.
Whatever the message from those contests, Democrats need to do two things between now and November, 2018: decide on a message (and get it right), and work for greater turnout.
_____________________
29. All poll results from http://www.pollingreport.com/trump.htm.