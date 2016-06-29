On June 24, Andy Borowitz "reported," on NewYorker.com, that "across the United Kingdom on Friday, Britons mourned their long-cherished right to claim that Americans were significantly dumber than they are." That is to say, they caught up to us by voting to leave the EU. David Cameron must be included among the not-so-bright, having promised the referendum to silence EU critics, thinking that his fellow Brits would be smarter than he turned out to be. Also include the English who, while promoting or celebrating the vote to leave, proudly waved the Union Jack; their vote increases the chance that the union will not survive.
Borowitz detected a ray of hope among the Brits. "This is a dark day," his imaginary correspondent said, "but I hold out hope that, come November, Americans could become dumber than us once more."
Speaking of Trump, what is he up to, if anything? Instead of campaigning, he went to Scotland to look at his resorts, finding a little time to speak as inanely as usual. He hasn’t raised much money and shows little interest in acting like a candidate. The theory that he never was serious about winning the nomination sounds ever more plausible, and even the speculation that he is trying to tank his candidacy begins to sound less far-fetched.
Trump gives the impression of not being all there, or at least not very bright, or never having grown up. His behavior isn’t just strange for a candidate; it’s strange for anyone. His inability to answer questions goes beyond lack of preparation or interest in details: he simply doesn’t know much and seems at times not to comprehend. However one recent poll shows him only two points behind, within the margin of error. We could regain the title.